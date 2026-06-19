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Over 2,800 people without power in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Over 2,300 people are without power as storms make their way across the Capital area, according to Entergy.
According to Entergy's outage map, 2399 people are without power as of 9:10 p.m.
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