78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outback Steakhouse location on Jones Creek Road closes

1 hour 31 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 12:54 PM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The Outback Steakhouse location on Jones Creek Road in Baton Rouge has permanently closed, a sign in the restaurant's window says. 

All Outback branding has also been removed from the Jones Creek building.

The Australian-themed restaurant chain's other locations in the capital area, off South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge and off South Veterans Boulevard in Gonzales, remain open.

"Please visit our other Baton Rouge locations," the sign reads.

Trending News

The Advocate reported that some of the location's employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other locations, and all will receive a transition bonus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days