78°
Latest Weather Blog
Outages in multiple parishes leave hundreds without power Monday morning
Power outages in Assumption, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge Parish left hundreds without power Monday morning.
According to the Entergy outage map, the most affected areas appear to be Belle Rose near Donaldsonville in Ascension crossing into the southern part of Assumption, and a stretch of Florida Boulevard in East Baton Rouge.
An Entergy spokesperson said as of 8:50 a.m. the outages were still under investigation.
Trending News
Outages in EBR were expected to be repaired by 11 a.m., and outages in Assumption and Ascension were expected to be fixed by 10 a.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coast Guard rescues three overdue boaters from shark-filled waters
-
Watch: 2une In talks why hundreds of golf balls will be dropped...
-
One dead, one hurt following gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning
-
Officials hope renovations at Baton Rouge Zoo will benefit surrounding neighborhoods
-
Officers on leave after gunfight at Highland apartment
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...