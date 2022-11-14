61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outage reported off Corporate Boulevard early Monday morning leaves over 1,000 without power

6 hours 48 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, November 14 2022 Nov 14, 2022 November 14, 2022 7:32 AM November 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A power outage reported along Corporate Boulevard left over 1,000 customers without power Monday morning. 

The outage spread on both sides of the roadway, near The Reserve and The Enclave at Cedar Lodge, and near the Cottonport Bank and the Gates at Citiplace Apartments. 

The Entergy website reports the outage was caused by damaged equipment on a powerline. Entergy officials said a brace on a utility pole broke, resulting in some powerlines falling. 

Trending News

As of 7:30 a.m., officials said power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m.. A crew is reportedly already on site making repairs.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days