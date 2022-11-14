61°
Outage reported off Corporate Boulevard early Monday morning leaves over 1,000 without power
BATON ROUGE - A power outage reported along Corporate Boulevard left over 1,000 customers without power Monday morning.
The outage spread on both sides of the roadway, near The Reserve and The Enclave at Cedar Lodge, and near the Cottonport Bank and the Gates at Citiplace Apartments.
The Entergy website reports the outage was caused by damaged equipment on a powerline. Entergy officials said a brace on a utility pole broke, resulting in some powerlines falling.
As of 7:30 a.m., officials said power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m.. A crew is reportedly already on site making repairs.
