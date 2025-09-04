Latest Weather Blog
Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center encourages platelet donations during National Blood Donation Day
BATON ROUGE — Thursday is National Blood Donation Day, with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center holding a series of blood drives throughout the day to commemorate the occasion.
OLOL is holding a mobile blood drive at Essential Federal Credit Union in Plaquemine off La. 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a drive at the OLOL Blood Donor Center on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Abigail Whitam visited OLOL on 2une In to learn more about the drives and the importance of donating blood during National Blood Donation Day and beyond.
"If anyone is willing to come spend about an hour-and-a-half with us, we'd like them to come out and donate some platelets as well," Jay Thomas, the manager of OLOL's blood donor services, said, noting that platelets are especially important to help stop blood clots and slow bleeding.
Thomas added that there is a shortage of specific blood types like O negative and that anyone with this blood type is encouraged to donate. Even if you don't know your blood type, Thomas said that OLOL can tell you what blood type you have after donations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center encourages platelet donations during National...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for...
-
Deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing packages from people's...
-
WATCH: President Trump says he is deciding whether to send National Guard...
-
Amazon ends program that lets Prime members share free shipping perk with...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for...
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...