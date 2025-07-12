78°
Our Lady of the Lake confirms discussions around naming rights for LSU's planned arena
BATON ROUGE - As LSU eyes building a $400 million arena, Our Lady of the Lake said they are discussing naming rights for the area with the school.
A spokesperson said no formal agreement has been reached, but they have "been in discussions as a potential anchor investor for this project."
LSU's had plans for a new arena since 2024, as the Tiger Athletic Foundation and other investors look to build a 15,000+ seat area. Potential locations include LSU's 250-acre golf course off Nicholson and Gourrier.
