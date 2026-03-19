Organizations host 'Women Empowering Women' event, offering career resources to women

BATON ROUGE — Capital Area United Way and Women United hosted their annual "Women Empowering Women" event on Thursday, offering career resources for women in the Baton Rouge area.

The free workshop was held at the East Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Center. Attendees were offered on-site job interviews, resume help and professional clothing.

"For the women attending today, we just want to make sure that they are walking away with something valuable, whether that is a new interview skill, whether that is a better way to write their resume or maybe getting in touch with the doula program and signing up for a side hustle that they are able to work around their schedule," corporate relationship manager Morgan Landry said.

If you would like to nominate a woman in your life for the Power of Women Awards in April, click here.