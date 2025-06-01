Organization provides more than 100 care bags with baby essentials to Baton Rouge families

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Black Advocates for Life hosted their third annual Baby Supply Distribution for Baton Rouge families Saturday afternoon.

The distribution took place at the Bethany Church South Campus.

The organization gave away more than 100 care bags filled with baby essential such as formula and diapers.

First time mom Kacey Nelson received a bag of essentials for her baby Ka'Loni. She said the journey as a new time mom has not been easy. Nelson said she had Ka'Loni a month before her due date, which resulted in the child spending a month inside the NICU.

“She had a lot going on. I couldn’t even hold her or nothing and – I can’t even begin to describe it,” said Nelson.

She said over the course of time life with her daughter is brighter than ever but it is financially stressful.

“I get all her milk at one time – like 10 cans, that be like 300 dollars,” she said.

Nelson expressed her gratitude for the organization for putting on the event for mothers like herself.

State Director Tara Wicker said the organization's mission is to go into the community reaching out supporting families in need.

“Families know ‘Hey you’re not alone.' You’re surrounded by a support system that loves you, that values your life, that values the life of your baby. We’re here not just with words, but with actions, to make sure that you’re supported and cared for,” Wicker said.