Oregon State board debating F. King Alexander's future amid outrage over LSU report

CORVAILLIS, Oregon – Outrage rolled through Oregon Wednesday where F. King Alexander’s future as a university president was called into question.

His bosses, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees were meeting all afternoon Wednesday to determine whether Alexander should be fired or other action taken there amid the fallout of his handling of sexual assault complaints at LSU.

F. King Alexander was president of LSU before taking a $30,000 pay cut to helm Oregon State University where he makes about $630,000.

A Board of Trustee meeting set for Wednesday will “review the findings” of LSU’s bombshell investigation showing it covered up complaints. The board in Oregon will discuss the findings with Alexander and later hold a discussion to “hear complaints” and “evaluate the employment-related performance” of Alexander.

Alexander was defensive in a question-and-answer period of the meeting where he blamed Louisiana for issues: “Politics gets ingrained in everything,” he said.

Early-on in the meeting, there were calls for Alexander to be fired.

Check back for updates throughout the evening Wednesday.