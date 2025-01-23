41°
Operations at MSY to resume as normal Thursday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS - After a ground stop due to cold weather and snowy conditions, officials said normal operations at the Louis Armstrong International Airport will resume.
"Airlines at Armstrong plan to resume operations this afternoon," officials said. "Airlines will continue to evaluate if additional cancellations will occur based on conditions in the local area as well as on the airfield. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information."
Flight trackers seem to resume normal operations around 3 p.m. Thursday.
You can check MSY's website for the most up-to-date information about your flight.
