Opera singer Jessye Norman dies at 74

Tuesday, October 01 2019
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Acclaimed opera singer Jessye Norman died Monday at the age of 74.

The official cause of death was septic shock and multi-organ failure, secondary to complications of a spinal cord injury she sustained in 2015.

Norman became a leading figure in the opera world at a time when few African Americans were recognized in the arena. She won four Grammy's and the National Medal of Arts.

When word of her death hit social media, a multitude of celebrities and musicians took to Instagram and Twitter to honor Norman.

Musician Questlove said on Instagram: "God Rest Your Soul Queen Jessye. #JessyeNorman." And, the Canadian Opera Company tweeted that the singer's death was "a great loss for the world of opera."

Norman is survived by a brother and sister. 

 

