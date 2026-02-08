60°
Latest Weather Blog
Opera Louisiane holding upcoming Sing & Swing gala
BATON ROUGE - Opera Louisiane Director Paul Groves stopped by the WBRZ studio on Sunday to talk about upcoming projects.
Groves said the annual Sing & Swing Gala is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 21 at the Crowne Plaza and will feature longtime WBRZ employee and CFO Ralph Bender as a contestant for Sing & Swing Champion.
Trending News
For more information about the event or to buy tickets, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Petite Princess Company hosts Family Friendly Mardi Gras Ball at the Old...
-
Mid City Gras rolls down North Boulevard in Baton Rouge
-
Man arrested following pursuit that ended when vehicle crashed into sugar cane...
-
Four arrested for allegedly bringing contraband to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
-
Opera Louisiane holding upcoming Sing & Swing gala
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships