Open Waters Louisiana hosts event for teens to explore maritime careers

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Open Waters Louisiana and "We Work the Waterways" teamed up Wednesday to host an event for teenagers wanting to explore maritime careers. 

Members of the legislature and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority also participated in the event, which hosted more than 200 students from Baton Rouge area high schools. 

The Open Waters initiative is led by the Crescent River Port Pilots' Association and New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association. Their mission is to increase access to maritime industry job opportunities while educating the public. 

