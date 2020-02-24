65°
Opelousas: Teen arrested for bringing gun to concert

1 hour 3 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 February 24, 2020 10:46 AM February 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OPELOUSAS - Authorities discovered that a teenager was in possession of a gun while attending a concert at the Opelousas Civic Center.

According to KATC, a person attending the concert told police the 17-year-old brought a handgun into the event, where hundreds were in attendance.

On Monday morning, after speaking with the teen, Opelousas police arrested the juvenile for illegal possession of a firearm. 

Police commended the person who provided them with the information that led to the arrest, saying, "the actions by this concerned person and the quick action by the officers potentially prevented another act of gun violence."  
 

