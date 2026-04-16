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Opelousas Police looking for inmate who escaped while being transported to St. Landry Parish Jail
OPELOUSAS — Opelousas Police are looking for an inmate who escaped while being transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail from a health facility.
According to the Opelousas Police Department, Michael Vavasseur was being taken from STOA Behavioral Health to the parish jail when he got out of his restraints and escaped from the transport vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Wallior Street.
Police said Vavasseur is considered dangerous because of previous violent offenses and should not be approached. He was last seen near Cenla Street and High Street wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.
OPD added that Vavasseur was not considered an inmate of the jail, nor was he in the custody of Opelousas Police or the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
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Police ask anyone with information on Vavasseur's whereabouts to call 911 or the police department at 337-948-2500.
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