Onojuvwevwo breaks LSU's 400M record at Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE — Senior Ella Onojuvwevwo made history on Saturday as she became the first Tiger to ever go sub-50 indoors or outdoors in the 400-meter competition at the Battle on the Bayou held at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Onojuvwevwo crossed the finish line with a time of 49.59 seconds, giving her the NCAA lead while moving her to No. 10 in collegiate history, No. 7 in African history and No. 3 in Nigerian history. It also improved her previous world lead of 50.31 seconds.

In addition, both the men's and women's LSU 4x400-meter relay teams won their events, with the women clocking the No. 2 time in the NCAA with a time of 3:26.51. The time ranked the team featuring Onojuvwevwo, Skyler Franklin, Rafiatu Nuhu and Shawnti Jackson as No. 4 in LSU performance-list history and No. 9 in the world for 2026.

The LSU men's team, consisting of Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Grant Buckmiller and Gregory Prince, won with a time of 3:01.43, the No. 9 time in LSU PL history.