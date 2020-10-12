Online registration deadline for Nov. 3 election is Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Louisiana's Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, issued a reminder to residents regarding the online registration deadline for the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election.

The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Secretary Ardoin's email went on to explain this deadline applies to citizens who are unregistered, as well as registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com. In order to submit electronically, a Louisiana driver's license or Louisiana special ID card must be used.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app which provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results. Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Early voting for the November 3 election is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sundays), from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 1.800.883.2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.