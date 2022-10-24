62°
One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street.
One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.
This is a developing story.
