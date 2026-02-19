One Tank Trips: Tree Frog Adventure Park in Covington

COVINGTON — Ever wondered what it’s like to play among the trees? Tree Frog Adventure Park offers just that, turning the forest into a 4.2-acre playground filled with ropes courses, bridges, and nets that stretch all the way to the Bogue Falaya River.

“It’s just this little secret gem in nature,” said Aimee Drivon, a visitor.

The park, located in the woods of Covington, features low and high ropes courses, a netted treehouse and obstacles designed for kids and adults alike.

Tyler Richardson, the founder and outdoors enthusiast behind the park, said the mission is simple: “'Play outside' is literally our motto.”

High above the forest floor, participants navigate ropes, bridges and nets, immersing themselves in the beauty of the Covington canopy. Visitors learn safety procedures before venturing into the courses, all secured in full-body harnesses.

The park also offers a petting zoo, featuring ponies, goats, rabbits and tortoises, giving families even more ways to connect with nature.

“It is the best place to disconnect from the outside world,” Drivon said.

Tree Frog Adventure Park is open Friday through Sunday and anytime school is out, offering a weekend or day-trip adventure just a tank of gas away.