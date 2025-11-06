Latest Weather Blog
One Tank Trips: Pinsperation
BATON ROUGE - This week's One Tank Trip will get you a little messy, but with every splash of color comes a little bit of inspiration.
Welcome to Pinspiration, a DIY arts and crafts studio that encourages visitors to let loose and let their creativity flow. Inside, the smell of paint fills the air, canvases line the walls, and laughter echoes from the studio’s main attraction, the splatter room.
Here, there are no rules, no instructions, and no such thing as too much color. Just grab a blank canvas, pick your favorite paint, and throw. It’s a full-body experience that mixes art with a bit of therapy.
“If you’re into having a mess, let’s do it. Splatter room is the place to do that,” said owner Erin Metoyer.
With every fling of a paintbrush, frustration fades and joy takes over. You might get paint on you, but that is the joy of it.
It’s not just about painting walls, it’s about letting go. The colorful chaos becomes a form of stress relief, a way to reconnect with your inner kid, and a unique way to spend time with friends or family.
“We are a DIY arts and crafts studio,” explained Metoyer. “It’s a fun place that the entire family can come, where you can just hang out with the girls, have a good time, make some crafts, and bring some artwork home with you.”
Beyond the splatter room, guests can experiment with other hands-on projects — from pouring paint over cera
mic figures to creating personalized décor pieces. Every activity invites guests to trade screens and schedules for something tangible, vibrant, and fun.
“You come into our messy space, throw paint, and have some fun with it. It’s a good stress relief. The kids love to make a big mess, but it’s also just something fun and unique to do in the city,” said Metoyer.
What started as a small DIY studio has grown into one of the city’s most colorful escapes, a place where creativity doesn’t have to stay inside the lines.
