49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One Tank Trips: Monster Mini Golf

1 hour 48 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 9:53 PM December 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Angelica Butine

HAMMOND - On this week's One Tank Trips, one step through the doorway at this mini golf course takes out of Hammond into a realm where the glowing monsters are waiting to gauge whether your put put skills are scarier than they are.

Trending News

Monster Mini Golf turns the classic put put golf into a bright-eyed world of spooky fun; it was dreamed up by a dad who knows family entertainment more than anyone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days