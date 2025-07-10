One Tank Trips: Kayaks and Coffee by BREC

BATON ROUGE - This one tank trip is all about exploring the great outdoors and enjoying a cup of coffee.

It’s time to ditch your go-to coffee shop and see what’s brewing on the LSU Lakes, as BREC is inviting you to see the capital city in a whole new way.

Kayaks and Coffee is one of BREC’s most popular kayaking programs, offering a paddle at your own leisure. They provide snacks, coffee, and general kayaking tips, giving you two hours to explore the lake wherever you want.

It turns out a lot of people are getting in on this Kayaks and Coffee thing, and it’s easy to see why.

"I think it’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy kayaking, but I don’t really have the ability to do it on my own," Michael Sumner, a participant of the program, said.

He’s right; you don’t even have to bring a kayak. BREC brings it all for you, and there’s no experience required.

Sydney Parish is the special facilities manager for outdoor adventure at BREC and said it's a very popular activity.

"You’re going to see a lot of different nature, from active ducks to tons of turtles," Parish said.

There’s nothing like experiencing the LSU Lakes than right there on the surface. Before hitting the water, you can grab your choice of morning Joe, whether it’s hot or cold.

"I just hope they take away some new memories and some new experiences, especially those who have never kayaked before," a BREC representative said.