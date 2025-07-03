One Tank Trips: Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND - In Louisiana, everyone's recipes pack the heat but at this hot spot, you only need a few drops.

On a small island in south Louisiana, a fiery legacy has been cultivated for generations, far from the tropical idyll one might imagine. This isn't just any island: this is Avery Island, the birthplace of Tabasco, a sauce so ubiquitous it's found on shelves in 194 countries.

"Here at Avery Island, we have sixth-generation employees here that their families have worked just as long as this company has been around," Christian Brown, a spokesperson for Tabasco's manufacturers the McIlhenny Company, said.

This deep-rooted history is evident in every aspect of the island's operations.

Millions of years before the first drop of Tabasco was bottled, geological forces were at work.

"About 40,000 feet down is a huge salt deposit," an island historian explains, detailing how the salt rose to the surface over millennia, pushing up the topsoil and creating this unique geological dome.

This natural bounty attracted both people and animals, laying the foundation for what Avery Island is today.

The journey of Tabasco begins with a single seed. These pepper seeds grow into vibrant, red "fruit" — yes, they're technically a fruit with seeds — that are the heart of the iconic sauce. After harvest, the peppers are mashed and then aged in barrels, much like fine whiskey.

"You can see the bottling lines, where we age the mash," Brown said.

While three years may seem like a long time, for many Tabasco enthusiasts, the sauce doesn't last nearly that long once it hits their kitchen.

The McIlhenny Company produces nine core sauces, ranging from "mild to wild," as they like to say.

"Everything from a cayenne-based sauce… all the way up to a scorpion sauce," Brown explains, hinting at even hotter varieties in development.

Beyond the classic red, Tabasco offers limited-time releases and variations to tantalize every palate.

For those who dare to taste the extreme, a cooling-down period might be necessary – perhaps with a scoop of their surprisingly fiery ice cream.

Since 1868, Tabasco's popularity has soared, transforming a regional condiment into a global brand. Visitors can delve into this rich history at the must-see museum on Avery Island, where the story of this homegrown American icon unfolds.

"We're a brand that distributes in 194 countries," a company representative proudly stated, emphasizing Tabasco's far-reaching influence.

Avery Island is more than just a place where peppers grow; it's where flavor isn't just a spice, it's a destination.