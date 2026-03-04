TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge closed after wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers

WHISKEY BAY - Both directions of I-10 at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge are closed due to a wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers.

Traffic officials say congestion on I-10 West is approaching two miles, while congestion on I-10 East is approaching Butte La Rose.

No other information is immediately available.