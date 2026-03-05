One Tank Trips: Afternoon tea at the Plantry Cafe

ST. GEORGE — Tucked behind a simple doorway in St. George is a tea room designed to feel like stepping into a storybook.

At The Plantry Cafe, tiered trays of pastries, floral décor and fine china set the stage for an afternoon Sunday tea experience meant to slow the pace of the day.

The café offers a twist on the traditional tea service: everything on the menu is plant-based.

That means no butter or dairy, but still plenty of southern-inspired flavors served in creative ways.

The cafe's owner, Dr. Katherine Crifasi, said she wanted to bring healthier dining options to the region while still honoring familiar favorites.

“In the South, we have a lot of our Southern favorites, and I knew we could make all of these items in a way that people can enjoy them while being creative and not unhealthy for people,” Crifasi said.

Guests can choose from a variety of teas, including caramel nougat, peach brûlée, cherry blossom and raspberry nectar before settling in for the experience.

Part of the ritual even includes enjoying tea alongside crunchy beet sugar, a playful twist on traditional sweeteners.

The café also leans into the whimsical atmosphere, with decorative hats available for guests to try on while they enjoy their visit.

Crifasi said the idea for the café came after living in larger cities where clean-eating restaurants were more common.

“I realized that Baton Rouge hadn’t caught up with these other large cities I had lived in, where you had a lot of clean-eating restaurants that were giving people more options for dining out in a way that wasn’t heavy,” she said.

The result is a tea room designed to feel like a getaway without leaving town, where visitors can slow down, enjoy a cup of tea and spend an afternoon away from the rush of everyday life.