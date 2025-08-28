One Tank Trip: Captain Caviar Swamp Tours

MORGAN CITY — This One Tank trip drops us straight into the heart of the bayou, where thrill isn’t miles away, it’s right under the moss!

Take a ride off the beaten path literally. Out here, the river is your road and every turn steers you deeper into Cajun country. And the best way to experience it? Captain Caviar’s Swamp Tours.

"It’s like a National Geographic book in real life to many tourists," John E. Caviar said.

You’ll notice the swamp is quiet, but never empty, as you experience Louisiana in a whole new way.

"We see a lot of the Lord's bounty, cause all of this is just Mother Nature at her best," Caviar said.

From quiet coves to moss-draped trees, every turn of the river tells a story. Some of those stories go back more than a century.

"So I take people down Tarzan Bayou and show them where they’re very first Tarzan movie that was from 1917," he said.

While some visitors might visit for the history, others are here for the surprises around every bend, like alligators and other wildlife.

"So whatever Mother Nature presents to us. I do eco-friendly trips so we see what Mother Nature wants us to see," Caviar said.

Captain Caviar's Swamp tours are by appointment only.