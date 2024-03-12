72°
One taken to hospital after Brightside apartment shooting Tuesday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A person was shot and injured Tuesday morning at a Brightside Drive apartment complex, police said.

Authorities were called to Brightside Manor at 1714 Brightside Drive, near Nicholson Drive, about 9:15 a.m.. The injured person was taken to a hospital. It was a non-fatal injury, police said. 

Police said they had no further information about the crime.

