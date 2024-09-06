One suspect arrested, police searching for second after fiberoptic wire theft

ST. GABRIEL - The St. Gabriel Police Department arrested one of two men suspected of stealing more than $50,000 worth of fiberoptic wire from elevated cables.

Since August, the St. Gabriel Police Department has responded four times to Highway 75 near Willow Glen due to the theft of AT&T fiber-optic wire. Friday morning, officers witnessed a man, Keith J. Pfister, trying to tie a low-hanging cable to his vehicle and drive away. After a brief foot-pursuit, Pfister was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on felony theft and felony damage to property Sunday morning.

Investigators have identified Gregory Doster as the second suspect who is currently wanted on the same charges as Pfister.

Officers say the two suspects have sold nearly $30,000 worth of copper wire to a New Orleans recycling facility.

Representatives of AT&T said they must replace nearly 2,000 feet of cable that was stolen.