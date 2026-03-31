One shot dead in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says, but little information released on how it happened

GREENSBURG — St. Helena Parish officials are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Sheriff Clay Chustz told WBRZ on Monday that his office was investigating a fatality that occurred off of La. 16. He did not provide an exact location and declined further comment, including what may have prompted the killing.

The St. Helena Parish Coroner's Office has not returned requests for comment.