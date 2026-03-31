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One shot dead in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says, but little information released on how it happened

20 hours 24 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 11:00 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — St. Helena Parish officials are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Sheriff Clay Chustz told WBRZ on Monday that his office was investigating a fatality that occurred off of La. 16. He did not provide an exact location and declined further comment, including what may have prompted the killing.

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The St. Helena Parish Coroner's Office has not returned requests for comment.

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