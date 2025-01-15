52°
Latest Weather Blog
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on Red Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Red Oak Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Trending News
BRPD officials said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The victim is an adult male.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Mr. Prada' appears in court for bond hearing; murder suspect going before...
-
Pointe Coupee sheriff calls for parents to be more involved with students...
-
Months-long LSP investigation into drugs, illegal activity at EHCC results in one...
-
LSU swim team dominates Loyola in dual meet
-
Baton Rouge woman inspired by Los Angeles food program hoping to bring...