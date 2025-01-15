52°
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on Red Oak Drive

Wednesday, January 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Red Oak Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD officials said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The victim is an adult male.

