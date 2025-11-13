Latest Weather Blog
One person taken to hospital, drugs seized after Gonzales Police search clandestine lab
GONZALES — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Gonzales Police responded to a home where they later found a lab used to produce illegal narcotics.
Police said they found 33-year-old Kieran Bell lying unresponsive on the floor of the East Hamilton Street home on Wednesday.
During their initial investigation, police said they found multiple items in plain view consistent with the manufacturing of narcotics. Detectives later identified a large amount of toxic chemicals and substances commonly associated with the illegal production of controlled substances.
A certified clandestine lab removal company to safely remove the materials, police said.
Marijuana, cocaine and meth were also seized from the home.
“Our priority is always the safety of our residents and our officers,” Chief Sherman Jackson said. “The presence of toxic chemicals and illegal narcotics creates an extremely hazardous environment. We’re grateful no additional injuries occurred, and our investigators will continue to work diligently to bring this case to a full resolution.”
It was not immediately clear whether Bell faces charges.
