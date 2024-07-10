One person taken to hospital after shooting Highland Road apartment; residents say it's common

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after reportedly being shot early Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at The Hub at Baton Rouge apartments on Highland Road. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were walking through the complex when they were approached by "masked suspects" who began shooting at them.

One resident at the apartment complex said she heard gunshots around one in the morning.

“At one point it was one round then another one right after. Then it stopped and it kept happening right after. So it was sounding like people were running from each other and try to catch them. Like somebody was running like oh I’m bout to shoot you then miss and they keep running," the resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

She said before police were called, other shots were fired.

“In the beginning of the day when the police were over here, they were saying that people was riding around in motorcycles and cars with guns waving them around and shooting. So that was happening in the beginning of the day and then at night they just let it all out and it was just shooting everywhere,” she said.

The resident said she has lived at the complex for almost a year. She said there are gunshots weekly.

“It’s not safe," she said. "You know I could be walking and they are shooting a gun just shooting it and then I get hit. Or I could be walking my dog at the wrong time when they was running around shooting each other and I get sprayed."

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.