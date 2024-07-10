89°
One person taken to hospital after shooting at apartments on Highland Road early Wednesday

Wednesday, July 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after reportedly being shot early Wednesday. 

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the Hub apartments on Highland Road. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were walking through the complex when they were approached by "masked suspects" who began shooting at them. 

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

