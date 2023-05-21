72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person shot, two others in custody after shooting in Denham Springs

Sunday, May 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was hurt and two people were taken into custody Sunday evening after a shooting in Denham Springs. 

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at a home along Rushing Road. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

No more information was immediately available. 

