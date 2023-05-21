72°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot, two others in custody after shooting in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was hurt and two people were taken into custody Sunday evening after a shooting in Denham Springs.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at a home along Rushing Road.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation hosting events to help navigate real estate market
-
BREC re-opens Maplewood Park, Glen Oaks throws family picnic day to celebrate
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
Civil Air Patrol is prepared for emergencies
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View