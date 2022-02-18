One person shot on Astoria Drive Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department is confirming one person was shot Thursday night.

Sources say the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Astoria Drive in the Merrydale area of Baton Rouge. The male victim was reportedly shot by an unknown subject, who reportedly fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.