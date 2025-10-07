88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot in Albany, LPSO investigating

2 hours 20 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, October 07 2025 Oct 7, 2025 October 07, 2025 3:47 PM October 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ALBANY - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. along Catholic Hall Road. 

Sheriff Jason Ard said early reports indicate that the shooter and victim are believed to be related and deputies are still working out the details of what happened.

Trending News

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter has been detained for questioning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days