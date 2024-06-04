72°
One person shot at apartment complex off LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured at a shooting at an apartment complex just off of LSU's campus.
The shooting was reported at 2:45 p.m. One person was critically injured at the Altitude apartment complex along Highland Road, less than half a mile away from the north gates of LSU, and was brought to a hospital.
No more information was immediately available.
