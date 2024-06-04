72°
One person shot at apartment complex off LSU campus

3:21 PM June 04, 2024
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured at a shooting at an apartment complex just off of LSU's campus. 

The shooting was reported at 2:45 p.m. One person was critically injured at the Altitude apartment complex along Highland Road, less than half a mile away from the north gates of LSU, and was brought to a hospital.

No more information was immediately available. 

