One person shot along North 29th on Tuesday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along North 29th Street on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened before 3 p.m. near the corner of North 29th Street and Bogan Walk. 

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No more information was immediately available. 

