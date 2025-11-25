70°
One person seriously injured in shooting on Black Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting on Black Oak Drive, officials said.
Officials received the call around 4:13 p.m., and one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
No other information was immediately available.
