One person 'seriously' injured in crash with BRPD unit

1 hour 13 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 6:16 PM October 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE -- A person was "seriously" injured after a wreck with a BRPD unit.

The crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive.

The officer was not injured, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

