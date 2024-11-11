75°
One person seriously injured but in stable condition after shooting off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Plank Road Monday morning.
Officials on scene confirmed the shooting happened on the 2200 block of Plank Road at Madison Avenue.
One person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury but in stable condition.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
