One person seriously injured but in stable condition after shooting off Plank Road

2 hours 52 seconds ago Monday, November 11 2024 Nov 11, 2024 November 11, 2024 9:33 AM November 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Plank Road Monday morning. 

Officials on scene confirmed the shooting happened on the 2200 block of Plank Road at Madison Avenue. 

One person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury but in stable condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

