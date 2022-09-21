95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person rushed to hospital after shooting on Convention Street

Wednesday, September 21 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along Convention Street. 

Authorities said the shooting took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4300 block of Convention Street. 

No more details on the shooting or the condition of the victim have been released. 

