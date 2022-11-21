Latest Weather Blog
One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive; 2 suspects still at large
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.
Officers found the truck along Airline Highway and followed the suspects until they bailed out of the vehicle. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakai Johnson and two other suspects are still at large.
Police said Jessie Johnson was killed and died at the scene. The other passenger was shot multiple times, but was taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive.
Jakai Johnson was booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Trending News
As of Monday morning, police said there was no new information about the search for the other two suspects.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
-
One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive;...
-
DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning;...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...