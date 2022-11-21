One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive; 2 suspects still at large

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.

Officers found the truck along Airline Highway and followed the suspects until they bailed out of the vehicle. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakai Johnson and two other suspects are still at large.

Police said Jessie Johnson was killed and died at the scene. The other passenger was shot multiple times, but was taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive.

Jakai Johnson was booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

As of Monday morning, police said there was no new information about the search for the other two suspects.