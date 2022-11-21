57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive; 2 suspects still at large

1 day 1 hour 40 minutes ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 1:29 PM November 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.

Officers found the truck along Airline Highway and followed the suspects until they bailed out of the vehicle. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakai Johnson and two other suspects are still at large.

Police said Jessie Johnson was killed and died at the scene. The other passenger was shot multiple times, but was taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive. 

Jakai Johnson was booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

Trending News

As of Monday morning, police said there was no new information about the search for the other two suspects.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days