One person killed in wreck outside of Walker

42 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 6:28 PM September 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - One person was killed in a wreck along Walker South Road on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said a crash happened along Walker South Road near Hood Road shortly before 5 p.m. Sources at the scene said a car, a truck and motorcycle got into a wreck and the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. 

Details about the crash were not immediately available. State Police is working the scene and has not answered any questions about what happened. 

