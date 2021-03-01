One person killed in explosion, fire at Beauregard Parish oil well site

BEAUREGARD PARISH - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are assisting with an investigation into the origin and cause of a deadly fire and explosion at an inactive oil well site in the community of Longville in Louisiana's Beauregard Parish.

Authorities say one person was killed in the tragic incident.

According to deputies with the SFM, the initial call regarding the fire and explosion was received by Beauregard Parish Fire District #2 on Sunday evening, shortly before 5 p.m.

First responders rushed to the site, which was located near Cordial Lane and S Cooley Road, and quickly extinguished the fire in addition to ensuring that there was no danger to the public.

An investigation into the deadly event is being conducted by the SFM in partnership with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police HazMat.

Authorities say more information related to the incident will be released as it becomes available.