One person killed, another arrested in shooting at Zachary apartment complex, officials say

Friday, December 06 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - One person is dead after a shooting at a Zachary apartment complex on Friday. 

Dakota Naquin, 21, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at The Palms at Sunset Lakes Apartment Complex on McHugh Road. A suspect, 21-year-old Ryley Windham, and others were at the apartment during the shooting.

Zachary Police later arrested Windham for manslaughter and illegal use of a weapon. He was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

In July, Naquin was arrested for a November 2023 negligent homicide. According to police, Naquin was accused of driving 89 mph in an area with a 55 mph speed limit when 50-year-old Charles Lepisto was struck head-on.

