90°
Latest Weather Blog
One person is dead following early morning shooting in Gonzales
ASCENSION- One person is dead following a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a home on North Robert Wilson Rd. in Gonzales after a male subject said he had been shot.
When deputies arrived, they found 37-year-old Kenneth Brown dead in the driveway of his home seated in his vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field