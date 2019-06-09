90°
One person is dead following early morning shooting in Gonzales

Sunday, June 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Raykael Morris
Photo: Kenneth Brown

ASCENSION- One person is dead following a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a home on North Robert Wilson Rd. in Gonzales after a male subject said he had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found 37-year-old Kenneth Brown dead in the driveway of his home seated in his vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

