50°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in targeted shooting at Krispy Kreme Monday, officers say
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a targeted attack Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road.
According to Baton Rouge Police officials, shooters jumped out of their car and started firing at the building around 11:15 a.m. Officers said the shooters were targeting one person in the store.
One person was shot, but officers say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Trending News
Police officials say no arrests have been made so far.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Embattled Tiger Plaza apartment complex on fire Tuesday evening
-
The Spirit of Christmas - Laura Dowling
-
Thief walks off with snowball stand generator, comes back again
-
19-year-old in coma after trying to stop pair of thieves from robbing...
-
Preparing for a long drive this weekend won't take too long, could...
Sports Video
-
Previewing LSU's early Signing Day Class on Recruiting Roundup with On3's Shea...
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...