One person injured in shooting on North Harrells Ferry Road

3 hours 34 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, January 01 2026 Jan 1, 2026 January 01, 2026 3:15 PM January 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on North Harrells Ferry Road at Sherwood Meadow Drive on New Year's Day, emergency officials said.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m. and officials said the person is in stable condition.

No other information is immediately available.

