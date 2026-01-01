60°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in shooting on North Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on North Harrells Ferry Road at Sherwood Meadow Drive on New Year's Day, emergency officials said.
The call came in around 2:50 p.m. and officials said the person is in stable condition.
Trending News
No other information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Table for 2: From LSU linebacker to Louisiana legend, the story of...
-
What to know about new Louisiana laws taking effect in 2026
-
Woman's Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2026
-
Fire Chief Danny Kimble retiring after 15 years at Zachary Fire Department
-
Three taken to hospital after early morning vehicle fire along I-10 westbound...