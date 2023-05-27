One person injured in Saturday afternoon shooting

Photo via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting at Hooper and Cypress Roads. While the severity of their injuries was not specified, officials said they were in stable condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening and that the shooting was under investigation.

This is a developing story.